Gardaí seize two guns and ammunition in Dublin

Two people are being questioned in Dublin following the seizures
Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 20:13
Ann Murphy

Two people are being questioned in Dublin following the seizure of two firearms and ammunition.

The seizure was made in Ballymun and Finglas in an operation targeting drugs-related activity.

According to gardaí, officers from the Street Crime Unit attached to Ballymun station were carrying out patrols in the Shangan Gardens area of Ballymun after 11pm on Thursday night. 

A man who was cycling in the area was stopped by them and was arrested after a loaded firearm was found.

He was still being questioned under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, at Ballymun Garda Station on Friday evening.

Earlier on Friday, a follow-up search was conducted by the Ballymun and Finglas Drugs Units with assistance from other local units, at a house in the Finglas area.

A garda spokesman said: “In the course of the search a machine pistol, two loaded magazines, two silencers and a quantity of ammunition was recovered.” 

The firearms and ammunition seized by Gardaí.
A woman aged in her 50s was arrested and was also being detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, at Ballymun Station.

All of the items seized will be sent for ballistic and forensic examination.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing and that the seizures were made as part of Operation Tara, which was set up in July 2021 to tackle drug crime.

'Urgent psychiatric attention' requested for woman accused of murdering elderly mother

<p>Gardaí and flowers outside the house yesterday on Seville Place where Mary Bergin's body was found. Photo: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie</p>

