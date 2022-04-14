Drunk Cork man told garda: 'I will make one phone call and I will have your job'

A 52-year-old man who had too much to drink on a night out at the end of lockdown told a garda he would have his job with one phone call and asked if he realised how many gardaí and judges he knew.

Donagh Callanan, 52, of Toames West, Macroom, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to three public order charges arising out of the incident, namely resisting Garda Thomas McKenna in the course of his duty, engaging in threatening words or behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.

Garda Thomas McKenna testified at Cork District Court that the incident came to light after midnight on February 10 on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork.

“While on patrol, we were approached by a female who said herself and her friend were hassled by a man. Before we could even approach him, we were approached by the male.

“He shouted, ‘F*** off down the road’. This was before we even spoke to him. He came over to the patrol car. He grabbed the front of my stab vest and said, ‘F*** off’ into my face. He was extremely intoxicated.

“He then said, ‘I will make one phone call and I will have your job. Do you know how many guards and how many judges I know?’

“He was violent when placed in the patrol van. When arrested, charged and cautioned he made no reply to the charges,” Garda McKenna said at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said the accused phoned the Garda station the next day and made an apology. Mr Kelleher said of Donagh Callanan: “He has no convictions of this type. He is very apologetic. He did ring the Garda station and he has written a letter of apology.

“He is highly embarrassed. He wants to convey his contrition.

It was around this time when pubs opened up again after the strict lockdowns. He went on a drinking session with a friend of his. He was appalled when he was told what had happened.

“He is self-employed. He would be delighted to avoid a conviction for this.” Judge Olann Kelleher said, “I cannot do that — telling the guards, ‘I’ll have your job.’ He cannot behave like that.

The judge convicted him of the three offences and fined him €400 for resisting Garda McKenna, €200 for threatening words or behaviour and €100 for being intoxicated to such an extent he was a danger to himself or others.