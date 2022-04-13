Clare parents will 'go to jail' if their children do not attend school, judge warns

A judge has warned the parents of two "school shy" children that she will send both to jail unless their children have a 100% attendance record in school from now on.

In one case, a 15-year-old girl has not attended school at all in the current school year while her 11-year-old brother has missed 80 out of 117 school days.

At Kilrush District Court, Judge Mary Larkin was told the girl’s mother told a Tusla education welfare officer that her daughter wasn’t attending school because "she didn’t like it" and suffers from "anxiety".

The Tusla officer said the 11-year-old boy wasn’t attending school because of "headaches" and that he was being bullied at school but she said there was no evidence to support the bullying claim.

Judge Larkin said the anxiety explanation for the 15-year-old girl “has been pulled out of the bag today at the very last minute in the heel of the hunt”.

Judge Larkin told the mother:

She will have anxiety if you go to jail and she will have anxiety if she doesn’t get an education.

"If she is suffering from anxiety, why didn’t you do something about it?"

The father was not in court and Judge Larkin issued a bench warrant for his arrest. The court was told he was working outside Clare.

The parents were before court on foot of a prosecution initiated by Tusla concerning their children’s poor school attendance record.

The Tusla worker said the 15-year-old girl lives in the family home located 500m from her school.

Addressing the mother, Judge Larkin said: “I can’t understand why any parent would deny their child the privilege of an education. Why would you do that to your child? I cannot understand that.”

She said the penalty for not ensuring their child attends school “is jail and I have no difficulty if that child is not in school every day sending one or both of you to jail”.

Judge Larkin told the mother that “to deny your children the right to education is inconceivable”.

The judge told the woman that “you have an obligation to make sure your child gets to school, to make sure that they learn the basics of life, literacy, reading, writing and arithmetic”.

“I am putting this case back to ensure 100% attendance and I will have no difficulty sending either of you to jail.”

Tusla's welfare education officer said since the summons was issued in relation to the 11-year-old, there had been 16 days of school and he had been absent for six.

Solicitor for the mother Patrick Moylan said the boy had Covid for four of those absent days.

The Tusla officer said she had phoned the parents 15 to 16 times without success and arranged six meetings.

Judge Larkin adjourned both cases to June 21 to Kilrush District Court.