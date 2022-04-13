Murder investigation launched after woman, 80s, found dead in Dublin

A Garda spokesperson said were exploring 'all the circumstances' around the incident as part of their ongoing investigations
Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 14:46
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have commenced a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman's body in Dublin City.

The woman, who is in her 80s, was found by gardaí at a residence on Seville Place, Dublin 1, at 11.30am on Wednesday morning.

Her body remains at the scene, which has been preserved pending an investigation by the Garda Technical Bureau. 

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will conducted later on Wednesday.

A woman, aged in her 40s, has now been arrested on suspicion of the woman's murder.

The arrested female is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Store Street Garda Station.

A Garda spokesperson said were exploring "all the circumstances" around the incident as part of their ongoing investigations.

Gardaí in Store Street have appealed to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8089, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

