Drugs worth €140k seized in Dublin

An investigation has been launched following the seizure of drugs worth approximately €140,000 and cash in Dublin.
The District Detective Unit at Kevin Street Garda Station conducted a search in the Dublin 8 area today.
During the course of the search, Gardaí seized Diamorphine valued at around €140,000.
Cash to the value of €8,050 and other items believed to be stolen property were also seized.
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested during the course of the operation.
He was taken to Kevin Street Garda Station and has since been released without charge.
A file will be prepared for the DPP. Investigations are ongoing.