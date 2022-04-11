Drugs worth €140k seized in Dublin

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested during the course of the operation.
Drugs worth €140k seized in Dublin

Gardaí seized Diamorphine worth approximately €140,000. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 22:40
Michelle McGlynn

An investigation has been launched following the seizure of drugs worth approximately €140,000 and cash in Dublin.

The District Detective Unit at Kevin Street Garda Station conducted a search in the Dublin 8 area today.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized Diamorphine valued at around €140,000.

Cash to the value of €8,050 and other items believed to be stolen property were also seized.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested during the course of the operation.

He was taken to Kevin Street Garda Station and has since been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the DPP. Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Corkman charged with assault of man after using fire hydrant to break into apartments Corkman charged with assault of man after using fire hydrant to break into apartments
Police Stock Officer justified in using lethal force in 2003 shooting, coroner rules
Police Stock Petrol bomb thrown at police officer in Derry
Drugs
<p>The former Nightline courier has been ordered to do 240 hours of community service instead of eight months in prison. File photo: iStock</p>

Former courier avoids jail after paying back owners of phones he stole five years ago

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 9, 2022

  • 4
  • 7
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 42
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices