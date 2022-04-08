Man, 60s, arrested following seizure of €580k worth of cannabis

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 20:51
Caitlín Griffin

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €580,000 worth of suspected cannabis following a search operation in Monaghan on Friday.

The man, aged in his 60s, was arrested at the scene following this seizure and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Castleblayney Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is set to appear before a sitting of Monaghan District Court on Saturday at 3.30pm.

This morning's search, which is part of Operation Tara, involved gardaí attached to the Carrickmacross District assisted by personnel from Castleblayney Garda station, the Cavan/Monaghan Divisional search team and the Garda Dog Unit.

