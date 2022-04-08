Man charged in connection with boiling water assault of woman faces extra charge

AN extra assault charge has been brought against an 18-year-old Dublin man over a two-hour "extreme violence" incident where a woman was beaten and had boiling water poured over her.

Father of one, Josh Conlan of Meath Place, Dublin 8, was charged earlier with assault causing harm to the woman on November 11 at her home.

On Friday, he appeared again at Dublin District Court. Gardaí brought an additional charge of assault causing harm to a male in connection with the same incident on the city's south side. Judge Patricia Cronin noted he made no reply to the charge.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in the circuit court, with tougher sentencing powers. Judge Cronin remanded him on continuing bail to be served with a book of evidence on May 13. Two other men are also before the courts in connection with the incident.

In November, Mr Conlan's bail hearing was told that the woman was "absolutely petrified". It was alleged he and an associate called at the Dublin 8 home of the woman and her partner. The couple allegedly owed a debt.

The court heard the woman's hands were put on a table, and Mr Conlan boiled a kettle of water. He allegedly brought it to a co-accused, who poured four cups of it on the woman's hands.

Garda David O'Reilly said a scarf was used "to stop her screaming." The teenager was allegedly instructed to break a table leg used to strike the woman and her partner. The court heard it was a “two-hour unprovoked attack” involving extreme violence.

They allegedly left, telling her they would be back to collect the debt. In his Garda interview, Mr Conlan made no admissions and denied pouring boiling water.

The court heard the woman suffered burns to her hands, back, shoulder and broken fingers. Mr Conlan has been ordered to stay away from parts of the Dublin 8 area and have no contact with the woman or witnesses.

Legal aid was granted.