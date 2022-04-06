Cork woman accused of drunken and threatening behaviour outside hospital

Drunken and threatening behaviour in and around Mercy University Hospital is “a huge problem”.

That was the view expressed by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

“There is a huge problem with people misbehaving inside and outside Mercy University Hospital,” Judge Kelleher said.

The judge said public order cases were frequently coming before the court and that the judge found himself making the same comments about the hard work done by staff and that this kind of misbehaviour was unacceptable.

The latest case involved Margaret Deasy of Mill House, Cork Simon Community, who pleaded guilty to being drunk and a source of danger to herself or others and engaging in threatening behaviour at Grenville Place outside the hospital.

Judge Kelleher imposed a two-month jail term on the 33-year-old.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the case arose of an interaction between the defendant and an ambulance crew.

He said it happened after 2am on February 18 when it was reported that she was being abusive toward them as they were treating her in the ambulance.

“This continued in the presence of gardaí. She told the ambulance crew to f*** off and keep away from her and she kicked out at one of them,” Sgt Davis said.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said the accused had addiction difficulties and was making good use of her time in Limerick Prison in relation to addressing those problems.

Judge Kelleher said: “She has 11 convictions for Section 6 previously.” Section 6 of the public order act relates to threatening behaviour.