Two arrested as drugs worth €129,000 seized in Gorey

Drugs with an estimated value of €129,000 have been seized by Revenue officers in Co Wexford.
Revenue officers seized almost 6kgs of herbal cannabis and a small quantity of cocaine following a search, under warrant, of a premises in the Gorey area.
A man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s were arrested by Gardaí in connection with this seizure.
They are detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Gorey and Wexford Garda Stations.
The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Wexford Divisional Drugs Unit.
Investigations are ongoing.
This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs, said a statement.
If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.