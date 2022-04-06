Cork man clamped wheels of cars owned by GP and his wife outside their home

A man alleged to have clamped the wheels of cars belonging to a doctor and his wife when he appeared at their home holding an ice axe has been refused bail.

Cian Bennett, 28, faces a charge of aggravated burglary and of production of a weapon arising out of the incident at the home of the GP on March 23 last.

At Clonakilty District Court, Detective Garda Martin Bohane of Bantry Garda Station objected to Mr Bennett's release on bail, citing the seriousness of the charges.

Judge Colm Roberts heard that while Mr Bennett lives close to the doctor's place of work, he had travelled some distance to their home in the Skibbereen area.

Det Garda Bohane said: "A lot of planning went into this incident", adding Mr Bennett, who has an address at 1A Blackrock Road in Bantry, had been positively identified at the scene and that the evidence was "extremely strong".

The court heard Mr Bennett had acquired vehicle clamps and had clamped the cars belonging to the doctor and his wife.

Mr Bennett is then alleged to have entered the domestic premises, holding the ice axe. The doctor was present at the time and his wife had just returned to the property, having initially left to drop their child to school.

Questioned by Mr Bennett's solicitor, Flor Murphy, Det Garda Bohane said Mr Bennett had never previously come to adverse attention.

Det Garda Bohane said he was concerned over Mr Bennett's mental state and the possibility he would be unable to comply with any bail conditions.

Mr Murphy said his client had been diagnosed with a form of Asperger's in 2014 and had been an in-patient in a variety of institutions over the years.

Admitted to psychiatric care unit

Mr Murphy told the judge that following the alleged incident, the State had formed the view that his client was not fit to be at large and he had been admitted to the Carraig Mór psychiatric care unit in Cork City as an involuntary patient, only for authorities at the unit to later change that status to that of a voluntary patient, resulting in his discharge and Mr Bennett being brought into custody.

The court heard there was no report from Carraig Mór and Mr Murphy said: "Two weeks ago he was a threat and had to be in a secure facility. Now he is not a threat and he is back in here."

He said of the interaction between mental health services and prison services: "There is a falling down there."

Judge Roberts said someone could have significant mental health issues without having a mental illness. Addressing the judge, Mr Bennett said he "absolutely" understood the State's position, but added: "All I can say is it is not in my nature to do anything violent.

"There was never going to be any violence. I was just not thinking properly."

He described what happened as "a cold bucket of water in the face" and said he was often preoccupied with his own thoughts but that "I have learned my lesson".

Judge Roberts said that "with great regret" he was refusing bail.

The matter was adjourned until next Tuesday at Skibbereen District Court, with a direction that Mr Bennett receive all required medical attention.