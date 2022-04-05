Boy savagely attacked by dog as he played hurling awarded €95k

A boy who was attacked by a husky type dog as he played hurling on a GAA pitch has settled his High Court action for €95,000.

Aaron Heavey-Sharpe suffered multiple lacerations to his lower legs and has been left with permanent and significant scarring after the attack by the Alaskan Malamute dog, Mr Justice Paul Coffey was told.

The boy’s counsel, Gabriel Gavigan SC instructed by Feargal White solicitor, told the court that Aaron was on the pitch when the dog ran on to the grass and attacked and bit him savagely.

Aaron Heavey-Sharpe, 16, of Derreens, Carragh, Co Kildare, had through his father Niall Sharpe sued the dog owners Jospeh and Edwina Murphy of Donore, Naas, Co Kildare, over the attack on the Eire Óg Corra Choill hurling club sports pitch at Donore on January 27, 2019.

Aaron, who was 12 years old at the time, was taking part in hurling training when it was claimed the dog attacked him and bit him several times on his lower limbs.

It was claimed the dog had escaped from the Murphy premises and entered the GAA pitch. It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to adequately control or restrain the dog and an alleged failure to take any or any reasonable care to see that the boy or any other person would be reasonably safe near their premises or on the pitch.

Liability admitted

The court heard that liability was admitted in the case.

Following the attack, Aaron was taken to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, Dublin, where he had to have surgery under general anaesthetic to repair his legs.

He had seven puncture wounds on his inner left thigh as well as large wounds and other lacerations on his right leg. He was in hospital for two days and had to use crutches for a time afterwards.

It was claimed the boy was traumatised by the attack.

Counsel told the court the boy had a fear of dogs for a while after the attack, but his family got a dog to help him overcome the fear. Counsel said he had also difficulty running but he had since overcome that and hopes to get back to playing GAA sport in the future.

Mr Justice Coffey, who inspected the scarring, said it was quite significant but Aaron, he said, a was a very resilient young man. The judge said he has done exceptionally well, and he was satisfied the offer was fair and reasonable.

Mr Justice Coffey said he had no hesitation in approving the settlement.