Man with knife refused alcohol in local Cork shop shook manager's hand and kissed him

An agitated man with a knife in his pocket was refused service when he tried to buy alcohol at his local shop but when he was told he could come back later he responded by shaking the manager’s hand and kissing him.

Defence solicitor, Kevin Hegarty, described his client — 46-year-old Bernard Ameyaw — as “very animated, even without drink”.

However, Judge Olann Kelleher referred to an earlier incident just before the accused went to the shop and said: “Having a knife over his head at 6.30pm in the evening is a serious matter.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the evidence against Bernard Ameyaw in relation to the unlawful possession of a knife on the two occasions on May 26, 2019.

“A witness on Church Street, off Shandon Street, said she went to lock her own gate when she saw the defendant, who is her neighbour, arguing with two males. He then went back into his own house at Church Street and came out brandishing a knife over his head at the two males.

“Five minutes, later the manager at Centra on Shandon Street saw the defendant, who was agitated. He told him he had a knife for his own protection. He showed him the knife.

“He said he wanted to buy alcohol. He was refused and was asked to leave and he did,” Sgt Davis said.

The defendant’s only other conviction was under the Road Traffic Act.

Mr Hegarty quoted from the statement given by the manager of Centra, in which he stated in relation to the accused: “I did not believe he was going to do anything. He asked me could he come back afterwards. [When told that he could] he shook my hand, kissed me and walked away.”

Judge Kelleher asked: “What is the underlying problem?”

Mr Hegarty said, “He is very animated, even without drink.”

Judge Kelleher directed the preparation of a probation report in advance of sentencing on June 13, on the charges of possessing the knife on each occasion.