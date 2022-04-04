Drunk man resisting arrest threw traffic cones at gardaí in Cork 

A man accused of throwing traffic cones at gardaí during a drunken incident claimed he had worked in the area of traffic management.

John Mkandawire, 30, was charged with being drunk and a danger, engaging in threatening behaviour, and engaging in obstructive behaviour.

Garda Michael O’Brien said he and colleagues went to investigate a disturbance at Wellington Road, Cork, on Sunday, April 3.

“He was highly intoxicated and acting in an erratic manner. He was throwing traffic cones at gardaí.

“He was shouting throughout the incident. He violently resisted arrest and was obstructive.

“Incapacitant spray had to be deployed. He kicked and punched Detective Garda Mark Durcan into the face and head.

“He was observed by gardaí carrying out all of these offences.

Objection to bail

“There is an objection to bail due to the seriousness of the charges, and gardaí believe that if he is released he is likely to evade justice,” Garda O’Brien said.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan asked the arresting guard if their fears would be lessened if the accused man abstained totally from intoxicants. Garda O’Brien agreed that they would.

Mr Cuddigan called the accused to give evidence in his bail application and asked him: “What do you say about abstaining from alcohol between now and the end of this case?”

Mr Mkandawire replied: “I will stay away from alcohol.”

In relation to the alleged evidence he said: “I was out of my head.”

Judge Olann Kelleher wanted to know if the defendant would be able to stay off alcohol and he replied that he would.

He said he would reside at a friend’s house at Meadow Walk, Hollyhill, Cork.

Judge Kelleher asked if the defendant was in employment and the accused said he worked in traffic management.

“You were working in traffic management – and you are charged with throwing traffic cones,” the judge said.

Bail was granted to the accused on condition he would reside at the given address, keep a curfew of 11pm to 7am, sign daily at Gurranabraher Garda Station, stay away from Wellington Road and abstain from intoxicants.

The case was adjourned until April 20 to allow time for a copy for prosecution statements to be sent to the defence.