Kerryman pleads guilty to sexually exploiting two girls at Limerick house

A Kerryman has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting two girls at a house in Limerick.

The man, who cannot be named, also admitted possessing sexual material involving children.

The man appeared before Limerick Circuit Criminal Court and was arraigned on three charges which are contrary to the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1988.

He is being represented by Padraig J O’Connell solicitors, Killarney. He wore a face mask in court and spoke only to confirm a “guilty” plea to all three charges.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of “sexual exploitation of a child”, a named girl at a house in Limerick, on April 21, 2016.

He also admitted to a charge that he “sexually exploited a child”, a second named girl, at the same address, on April 22, 2016.

The man also pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of child pornography”.

Prosecuting senior counsel John O’Sullivan told the court “there are two victims in this case” and he requested the man be placed on a national register for sex offenders.

The court ordered the man be registered on this list, and that a psychological assessment be carried out.

The court extended free legal aid to cover the cost of a psychological report.

Judge Tom O’Donnell, presiding, ordered that neither the man nor his victims be publicly identified.

No evidence was disclosed, and the man was remanded in custody for sentencing before Limerick Circuit Court on April 28th.