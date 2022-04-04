Teen who stabbed Urantsetseg Tserendorj wanted to rob her, court told

The teenager who stabbed Urantsetseg Tserendorj to death wanted to rob, not kill, her and should be found guilty of manslaughter rather than murder, his barrister has told the Central Criminal Court.

Lawyers for the Director of Public Prosecutions and for the 16-year old accused delivered their brief closing speeches in the trial on Monday morning. Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring will continue her charge to the jury on Monday afternoon before the seven women and five men can begin considering their verdict.