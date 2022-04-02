Two men due in court over €1.2m cannabis resin seizure 

Two men, aged in their 40s and 20s were arrested and detained following the garda operation
Two men due in court over €1.2m cannabis resin seizure 

210 kilogrammes of Cannabis Resin with an estimated street sale value of €1.2 million was seized.

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 10:36
Maeve Lee and Steven Heaney

Two men are due in court in relation to the seizure of €1.2million worth of cannabis in Dublin on Friday.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, two vehicles were intercepted by gardaí in the Brittas area of Dublin on Friday.

A business premise in the Tallaght area was also searched.

In the course of the operation, 210 kilogrammes of Cannabis resin with an estimated street sale value of €1.2 million was seized by gardaí.

Two men, aged in their 40s and 20s were arrested and detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10:30am this morning.

Read More

Drugs worth €139k and cash seized at Dublin Airport

More in this section

FOUR COURTS DOME RESTORATION Cork company employee seeks to prevent dismissal on grounds of gross misconduct
Cork farmer on animal cruelty charges has shown 'marked improvement' in care of cattle Cork farmer on animal cruelty charges has shown 'marked improvement' in care of cattle
Former Sinn Féin councillor and murder-accused granted bail Former Sinn Féin councillor and murder-accused granted bail
Gardai
<p>The man — who owns two homes with no mortgages attached — told the court he fell behind in maintenance payments because he was 'struggling' on his weekly social welfare payment of €203 and had no other income.</p>

Father who bought sex shop 'fiddlydyedoes' fails to have maintenance payment order overturned

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

  • 6
  • 9
  • 12
  • 29
  • 36
  • 40
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices