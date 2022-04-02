Two men due in court over €1.2m cannabis resin seizure 

Two men are due in court in relation to the seizure of €1.2million worth of cannabis in Dublin on Friday.
As part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, two vehicles were intercepted by gardaí in the Brittas area of Dublin on Friday.
A business premise in the Tallaght area was also searched.
In the course of the operation, 210 kilogrammes of Cannabis resin with an estimated street sale value of €1.2 million was seized by gardaí.
Two men, aged in their 40s and 20s were arrested and detained at Tallaght Garda Station.
They have since been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10:30am this morning.