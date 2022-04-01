Father who bought sex shop 'fiddlydyedoes' fails to have maintenance payment order overturned

A father slammed by a judge for spending over €400 on ‘fiddlydyedoes’ from online sex shop, 'Love Honey' while falling behind in maintenance payments has failed to have a court order overturned that he pay increased maintenance payments.

This follows Judge Colin Daly at Ennis Family Law Circuit Court affirming an order made by Judge Mary Larkin at Ennis Family Law District Court that the man make increased maintenance payments of €80 per week for his young son.

Judge Larkin imposed the increased maintenance after hearing the man was flouting the then €45 maintenance order by paying only €25 per week towards the primary school-going boy.

Solicitor for the mother in the case, Mairead Doyle, said on Friday that her client “is happy that the district court order of Judge Larkin has been upheld on appeal and that she can now put this matter behind her”.

The solicitor representing the father in the case, Colum Doherty, said on Friday: “The case is not about the breach of a court order but my client’s ability to pay.

Mr Doherty said: “Previous maintenance orders have always been adhered to. He will continue to abide by court orders. He will continue to maintain his child. His issue is his ability to pay.”

The mother in the case has issued a maintenance arrears summons against the man for €487 and that is due back before Judge Larkin next month.

Bank statements

In court previously, Judge Larkin lashed out at the father after Ms Doyle produced in court bank statement details of over €400 the man had spent in four separate payments between March and July 2021 to online sex shop ‘Love Honey’.

The man — who owns two homes with no mortgages attached — told the court he fell behind in maintenance payments because he was "struggling" on his weekly social welfare payment of €203 and had no other income.

In response, Judge Larkin said: “You wouldn’t be spending over half your money on a ‘fiddlydyedoe’ if you had only €203 a week.”

Judge Larkin told him:

You tell me how you can come in here and tell me that if you are on €203 a week and you are spending €139 and another €139 on a ‘fiddlydyedoe?’”

In response, the man said: “It was a mistake judge.”

In reply, Judge Larkin told him: “No. It wasn’t a mistake because you didn’t have one bother with money because otherwise you wouldn’t have spent the money.”

Judge Larkin asked the man: “How can you afford to spend that kind of recreational money when you have €203 to live off?” In reply, the man said: “I can’t afford it judge.”

'Extremely well off'

Judge Larkin said she was satisfied the man “is extremely well off” after hearing evidence that he is the owner of two houses with no mortgages and has had cash businesses.

Judge Larkin said: “He obviously can buy 'diddlydodas' or whatever you want to call those things whenever he wants without any regard to the cost or the expense which is obviously not the activity of a man who is on €203 a week.”

Ms Doyle of Shannon-based legal firm, Carmody and Co Solicitors explained to Judge Larkin that 'Love Honey’ “is a website for buying sex toys and general erotica”.

Ms Doyle said bank statements show the man made two separate payments of €139 each to Love Honey in March and another payment of €98.60 in June along with a fourth payment to bring the total up to over €400.

Ms Doyle said the ‘Love Honey’ payments were made during a period when he gave her client €8 in one week for maintenance and then decided that he wasn’t going to abide to a maintenance court order and gave nothing and then decided to pay over €25 to her.

Ms Doyle told the man: “At the same time, you were able to afford to spend over €400 on this kind of rubbish.

In June, when he was claiming to be badly broken, he was still managing to pay €100 to ‘Love Honey’ to entertain himself.”

Asked to explain the spend on ‘Love Honey’ by Judge Larkin, the man replied from the witness box: "Judge, I have a social life."

Asked why he has allowed maintenance arrears of €302 to build up, the man — aged in his 40s — replied: “I am struggling at the moment.”

In response, Ms Doyle said: “You weren’t struggling in June when you were paying €100 into ‘Love Honey’. You weren’t struggling then were you?”