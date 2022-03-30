Cork man charged with stealing eight cars and burgling two houses

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a Cork man who was arrested and charged with stealing eight cars, burgling two houses and attempting to burgle two more at various locations around Cork City and county over the past three weeks.

Detective Garda Pat Barry arrested Stephen Coughlan, formerly of Maulbawn, Passage West, Co Cork, and now of Bride Valley View in Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court.

The accused man applied for bail through his solicitor, Eddie Burke, and said he would be home every evening by 6pm and sign on three times a day at his local Garda station if required.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded Stephen Coughlan in custody for one week to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The charges against the accused relate to alleged offences at Douglas, Glanmire, Carrigaline, Bweeng, Mallow, Firmount and Mallow.

Det Garda Barry said the accused replied: “Sorry”, to every charge that was put to him.

The detective objected to bail, saying they were serious offences — all committed on various dates since March 10 — and it was feared he would commit further similar offences if granted bail.

Mr Burke put it to the defendant the concerns of the gardaí. The 21-year-old replied: “The reason I commit a crime is because I was walking around the roads with no money, nothing around me, no friends… I have barely got shoes on my feet.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons put it to the young man that the concern the gardaí had was for members of the public — their homes and their cars.

“How can I have faith you won’t commit further offences?” Sgt Lyons said.

Mr Coughlan replied: “Obviously, a guard that knows me won’t have faith, but I have faith I will keep my head down. People here think if he gets out he will cause wreck again but that is not going to happen.”

The accused was remanded in custody until April 6.