Boatman jailed for headbutting young man 'without warning' at quay in Cork city

A man living in a boat moored on the River Lee in Cork city headbutted a young man walking home along Penrose Quay and now the assailant has been jailed for five months.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that among the several counts on which Paul Tynan was convicted the two most serious counts were of assault.

Paul Tynan, who is in his 40s, and lives on a boat on the River Lee, assaulted Garda Kate Sheehan at Kyrl’s Quay, Cork, by kicking her on the leg. Garda Sheehan said there was a redness on her leg where she was kicked. Judge Kelleher said that in fairness to the guard she did not make much of the assault on her.

Judge Kelleher imposed a four-month sentence on Tynan for that assault which was carried out on December 27 last. However, the judge said the count of assault causing harm to the young man walking home from work around this time was the most serious offence committed by the accused.

“That is a serious assault,” Judge Kelleher said.

Without warning, you attacked this man and accused him of various matters.

The young man received a headbutt to the face causing his nose to bleed. Judge Kelleher imposed a total jail term of five months on Tynan for that. The sentences will run concurrently.

Judge Kelleher offered the accused man free legal aid for the appointment of a solicitor to represent him on a number of occasions but Tynan insisted he would represent himself.

Tynan said in mitigation: “The case centres on my mental illness and the medication I was on at the time.” He said he was a hardworking person and helped the homeless and vulnerable in society through voluntary work.

He said he had been finding it difficult to get the appropriate medication at the time of the offences. Tynan revealed he had made complaints to the Garda Ombudsman and said: “I feel the gardaí have thrown the book at me.”

Judge Kelleher read medical reports submitted by the accused who said: “I am asking for leniency. I have had a difficult life.” Judge Kelleher responded: “You cannot take that out on the public.”

The judge took into consideration Tynan’s apology to Garda Sheehan and to the young man who suffered the injury to his nose.