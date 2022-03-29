Gymnast who represented Ireland found drunk and tripping up passers-by in Cork shopping centre

A gymnast who represented Ireland at European competitions was found in a drunken condition sticking her leg out to try to trip passers-by in Blackpool Shopping Centre.

Kelsey Flynn was before Cork District Court charged with a number of public order offences arising out of this and other incidents.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said in respect of the Blackpool incident that the young woman was brought to the attention of gardaí by customers at the shopping centre on January 17.

“Ms Flynn was highly intoxicated and causing annoyance to passers-by. Kelsey Flynn was sticking out her leg in an attempt to trip members of the public,” Sgt Lyons said.

In another incident around this time at Grand Parade, Cork, gardaí were alerted to an incident where two young women were seen throwing bottles on the street after 7.30pm.

When gardaí arrived, they found her sitting on the ground outside SoHo Bar and she became aggressive when officers approached her. She was also highly intoxicated, Sgt Lyons said.

Shoplifting

As well as these two incidents where she admitted engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger, Ms Flynn admitted three counts of shoplifting.

She stole clothes from Dunnes Stores in Ballyvolane, putting €123 worth of clothing into her bag and leaving without offering payment.

On March 26 she stole a bottle of vodka from SuperValu in Merchants Quay and on the same date she stole another bottle of vodka from Marks & Spencer.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “Very interestingly, she is a gymnast and has represented Ireland in European competitions.

“Things started to go wrong for her. She fell into the grip of heroin use. Looking at her you would not think that was the case. She lacks the visible effects — maybe by virtue of her health and fitness.

“She has lost family contact on her side. She is in the Simon Community and they are trying to get her into a programme.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I accept there is a difficulty here. I am going to give her an opportunity to get help. She never had a probation report before.”

Turning directly to the accused, the judge said: “If you don’t cooperate you will be at risk of prison immediately.”

Sentencing was adjourned until June 13 to allow time for a probation report to be prepared.