Kerry man admits to producing and selling child sex abuse images and videos

A man has pleaded guilty to producing, sharing and selling sexual images and videos of children through the Skype communications app.

The man who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted several charges of “producing” and “possessing” the explicit and illegal material. The 57-year old defendant appeared before a court in Limerick on Monday.

At the arraignment hearing, the man pleaded guilty to four counts of “knowingly possessing child pornography, namely images and videos of children with their genitals exposed for viewing, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998”.

The material was found on a Dell Inspiron laptop, Medion laptop, Toshiba laptop, and a desktop tower, all owned by the defendant, when gardai conducted a planned search of his home on May 20, 2016.

The man, from Co. Kerry, also admitted to one count of “production of child pornography contrary to Section 5(1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998, on a date unknown between the 18th day of March 2016, and the 20th day of May 2016, both dates inclusive”.

This charge read that the man “did through Skype communications, knowingly produce child pornography for the purpose of distribution, publication, exportation, sale or show”.

The man’s barrister said the number of sexual images of children discovered by gardai was “not considerable” and that all of the material before the court was found “during the same search of the house” and not on different dates.

The barrister asked the court to make an order prohibiting the publication of the man’s identity “as it could lead to the identification of another party”. The barrister said it was open to the court to “review” the publication ban at the man’s sentencing hearing.

The court made an order prohibiting the publication of the identities of any parties involved in the case. The presiding judge also ordered a pre-sentencing psychological report and remanded the defendant on bail for sentencing on April 26.