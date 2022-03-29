Man arrested in connection with Limerick hit-and-run

Woman in her 50s is being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. 

Gardaí have arrested and questioned a man in connection with a hit-and-run in which a car collided with a woman in Limerick City in the early hours of Monday and left the scene.

The man, aged in his 20s, has since being released, without charge, pending the outcome of a Garda file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was taken by ambulance from the scene at William Street to University Hospital Limerick where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Appealing for witnesses, a Garda spokesman said: "Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a car that occurred at approximately 12.30am on William Street, Limerick City, on Monday, March 28.”

He added that investigations were ongoing.

Place: Limerick
