Carrigaline man charged with murder of his brother and attempted murder of his father

Weeshie Murphy, who was seriously injured, and his son, Shane, who was fatally stabbed, in the incident in Carrigaline, Co. Cork, on Saturday. File photo

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 13:03
Liam Heylin

A Carrigaline man was charged on Monday with murdering his brother and trying to murder his father at the family home at the weekend.

42-year-old John Murphy Jnr of Seaview Avenue, Carrigaline, County Cork, was arrested by Detective Garda Ian Breen and charged with the murder of his 27-year-old brother, Shane Murphy.

The charge sheet states that the murder occurred at the house at Seaview Avenue, Carrigaline, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, contrary to Common Law.

John Murphy Jnr was also charged with the attempted murder of his father, John “Weeshie” Murphy Snr, who is 75, also on Saturday at Seaview Avenue.

Detective Garda Breen testified that when he arrested, charged and cautioned the accused he made no reply to the murder and attempted murder charges or to either of the two other related charges brought against him.

The other two charges alleged that while committing the murder of Shane Murphy, he produced a knife capable of inflicting serious injury on the same date and place, and finally it was alleged in the fourth charge that while committing the attempted murder of John Murphy Snr, he also produced a knife capable of inflicting serious injury.

Both these additional charges are contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990. The murder and attempted murder charges were brought contrary to common law.

Bail

Sergeant Pat Lyons indicated that the accused could not apply for bail on the murder or attempted murder charges and the prosecution had been informed that he would not be applying for bail on the production of a knife charges.

Sergeant Lyons applied to have the accused remanded in custody for one week for him to appear again at Cork District Court on April 4 by video link from prison.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, confirmed that the defendant could not apply for bail on the murder and attempted murder charges and would not be applying at this stage for bail on the other charges.

Mr Buttimer said that while Mr Murphy was in custody he required medical treatment and he asked that the governor of Cork Prison ensure he received any necessary medical treatment while in custody.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr Murphy in custody to appear in court again on April 4 and he requested the prison authorities to ensure he receive any necessary medical treatment in custody.

