Rape accused told gardaí that what happened to teenager was wrong

One of five men accused of raping a teenage girl in a car in the Midlands four years ago told gardaí what happened to her was wrong and she was taken advantage of, a trial has heard.

It is the prosecution’s case that the 17-year-old girl got into a car with the men in the early hours of the morning and was driven to a location in the Midlands where five men raped her “one after another”.

Four of the men are on trial at the Central Criminal Court and have pleaded not guilty to raping the then 17-year-old girl on the night of December 27, 2016. A fifth man is not before the court.

The four men also face additional charges of sexual assaulting the girl, while three of the defendants are charged with her false imprisonment. The men are now aged between 22 and 24 and cannot be identified under the 1981 Rape Act. They deny all the charges.

On day 11 of the trial, the jury heard details of five garda interviews with the fourth accused over two days in March 2017.

The defendant, who was 18 at the time, said he saw the girl on the footpath of a Midlands town. He called her name and asked if she wanted a lift. He said he knew her from Tinder and had sent a message to her but she had not replied and he had never met her in person or spoken to her.

He said the girl got into the back of the car and asked to be dropped home. He said he and another of the men asked the driver to drop her straight home but she insisted she wanted to go with them to another location, provided she was dropped home after that.

He said he had a feeling something was going to happen and she should be dropped home. He said he felt uncomfortable because the girl had been kissing his friend in the back of the car and had moved to the front and was kissing another of the accused.

He repeatedly denied that she gave him “a handjob” while she was in the back seat and the car was travelling out of town. At the start of the sixth interview, he told gardaí this did happen and he had ejaculated in the back seat.

Asked why he had lied about it, he said he did not remember in his earlier interviews. He agreed that the girl had been “grabbed and groped” by all of those in the car, that “you were all feeling her” and “she was telling you all to stop”.

He also agreed that “she didn’t want any of you to touch her” and she grabbed the hand of the driver, who was reaching from the front to touch her, and said stop and “get your hand away”.

Asked was “it fair to say you took advantage of her”, he replied: “After hearing her say stop, possibly yeah.”

He said he would describe her treatment in the back seat as “not good”.

He said that when they got to a location out of town he left the car and the girl was kissing the front-seat passenger and giving him a “handjob”. When he returned to the car he saw this man having sex with her.

He said she had sex with another passenger and he was not sure if the driver of the car had sex with her but he had seen them kissing.

Asked if it was rape, he told gardaí: “I just didn’t get to hear if she consented or not in the car.”

He also said: “It crossed my mind but I honestly don’t know.”

He said that, later on, she was sitting half out of the car and was asking where they were all from. He said she was “looking at me in a certain way so I went into the front seat”.

He said he was on top of her with his trousers down but only kissed her for 15-20 seconds and then got out.

“I realised I shouldn’t have sex with her, it wouldn’t be right.”

He told gardaí “she was lying there defenceless” when he got into the car.

The trial continues.