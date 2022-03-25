'Defensive' gardaí are still not used to engaging with the public, conference hears

An Garda Síochána’s position that nobody has the right to know about national security “has got to stop”, a former inspector of security services in the North has said.

Alyson Kilpatrick also highlighted a lack of laws governing national security or legal regulation of informants in Ireland, adding that the oversight bodies are “excluded” from the area.

Ms Kilpatrick worked as special legal advisor to the UK’s Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation between 2016 and September 2021. She was then appointed chief commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission.

She authored a report in 2018 that said that security policing in Ireland is “completely closed to public scrutiny”, with serious concerns on compliance with human rights law.

Speaking at a cross-border policing conference in Dublin yesterday, Ms Kilpatrick said An Garda Síochána is “still defensive” and not used to engaging with the public.

She said there is an “infuriating habit” in the force of hoping concerns or crises will “go away”. She said the Garda response — that it is committed to human rights — to her critical report was “just a platitude”.

She added: “This ‘hands up — it’s national security’ [approach] has got to stop.”

She said she cannot find any law on national security in Ireland, only judicial decisions. She said there still is not a regulatory regime for informants, and that Gsoc and the Policing Authority were “excluded” from national security.

Garda sources said public scrutiny of national security is based on legislation.

They said the Garda Commissioner is accountable on matters of national security to the Minister of Justice.