'Defensive' gardaí are still not used to engaging with the public, conference hears

'Defensive' gardaí are still not used to engaging with the public, conference hears

An Garda Síochána has an 'infuriating habit' of hoping crises will just go away, Alyson Kilpatrick, the chief commissioner of the North's Human Rights Commission, told the conference in Dublin yesterday. 

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 02:14
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

An Garda Síochána’s position that nobody has the right to know about national security “has got to stop”, a former inspector of security services in the North has said.

Alyson Kilpatrick also highlighted a lack of laws governing national security or legal regulation of informants in Ireland, adding that the oversight bodies are “excluded” from the area.

Ms Kilpatrick worked as special legal advisor to the UK’s Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation between 2016 and September 2021. She was then appointed chief commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission.

She authored a report in 2018 that said that security policing in Ireland is “completely closed to public scrutiny”, with serious concerns on compliance with human rights law.

Speaking at a cross-border policing conference in Dublin yesterday, Ms Kilpatrick said An Garda Síochána is “still defensive” and not used to engaging with the public.

She said there is an “infuriating habit” in the force of hoping concerns or crises will “go away”. She said the Garda response — that it is committed to human rights — to her critical report was “just a platitude”.

She added: “This ‘hands up — it’s national security’ [approach] has got to stop.”

She said she cannot find any law on national security in Ireland, only judicial decisions. She said there still is not a regulatory regime for informants, and that Gsoc and the Policing Authority were “excluded” from national security.

Garda sources said public scrutiny of national security is based on legislation.

They said the Garda Commissioner is accountable on matters of national security to the Minister of Justice. 

Read More

Gsoc chief Emily Logan: 'We are rightly criticised for slow inquiries'

More in this section

Garda stock Garda sergeant awarded €120k for being sexually abused by her cousin when a child
College dropout has jail time cut for trying to rape homeless man on street in Cork College dropout has jail time cut for trying to rape homeless man on street in Cork
FOUR COURTS DOME RESTORATION Woman who claims she was bitten by German Shepherd during dog fight sues owners
Person: Alyson Kilpatrick
<p>During the course of the search suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €21,000 was recovered. Picture: An Garda Síochána</p>

Man, 20s, arrested following €21k drug seizure in Douglas

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

  • 3
  • 9
  • 16
  • 19
  • 29
  • 31
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices