Intoxicated thief jailed over 'inept' robbery of van tools in Cork

A workman had €1,200 worth of tools stolen from his van in “an inept” break-in in the middle of the day and now the culprit has been jailed.

The theft on Shandon Street, Cork, was easily observed as accused man who was intoxicated at the time of the crime, and all of the stolen tools were recovered and returned to the owner.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was concerned with “the poor workman whose tools were taken” but he said it was fortunate that his property was recovered and he did not lose out work as a result of the crime.

Gavin Miller, 38, of Peacock Row, North Monastery Road, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to carrying out the theft.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the theft was carried out on March 11, 2021, when Miller broke into the van and stole €1,200 worth of tools.

The crime was clearly observable on CCTV. Miller was arrested and all of the stolen property was found on him.

“He made full admissions. He had 31 previous convictions including one for theft,” Sgt Lyons said, adding that many of his convictions were for public order offences.

Difficulties with alcohol

Frank Buttimer solicitor said: “He has had a chronic difficulty with alcohol. He is suffering from sclerosis of the liver. He has been advised that if he continues drinking his life would be in danger. He has eased up quite considerably. He managed to conduct himself well since this. He has begun to engage with Tabor Lodge.

“He drank alcohol on the day of this offence arising from the death of a friend. He got into a bad state and committed this offence. It was a most inept offence. He was seen entering the vehicle. Anyone passing by could see what he did.”

Mr Buttimer said Miller was on a number of suspended sentences at the time which required him to be of good behaviour and that after he carried out this crime he realised “he had made a complete mess of it with the suspended sentences”.

Judge Kelleher revoked the suspension on a two-month sentence and imposed a concurrent four-month sentence for the theft on Shandon Street last year.