Drunk sales manager spared jail for punching and threatening to kill Limerick taxi driver

A 47-year-old sales account manager punched a taxi driver and screamed that he was going to kill him during a taxi journey outside Ennis, a court has heard.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Mary Larkin said that a drunken Brendan Farrell “scared the living daylights” out of Limerick taxi driver, Niall Moran (57) during the incident on a road at Clonroadmore, on the outskirts of Ennis, on June 23, 2020.

Judge Larkin imposed a suspended one-month prison term on Farrell, of Rowlagh Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, for the unprovoked assault on Mr Moran during the aborted Limerick to Ennistymon taxi journey.

Sgt Louis Moloney said that the assault on Mr Moran took place shortly after Farrell left hospital in Limerick following a separate road incident with gardaí outside Clarecastle, Co Clare, earlier that day.

Judge Larkin imposed a separate suspended one-month prison term for the Clarecastle incident in which Farrell obstructed a garda during the course of his duties when resisting arrest.

Solicitor for Farrell, Tara Godfrey said that he “has apologised to everyone involved in this terrible day”.

Sgt Louis Moloney said that prior to punching Mr Moran, Farrell grabbed the taxi steering wheel and tried to crash the car before Mr Moran was able to regain control.

Sgt Moloney said that earlier the taxi had stopped at a shop where Farrell purchased two bottles of vodka and proceeded to drink one of those on the journey.

After the assault, Mr Moran took the car keys, escaped the taxi, and flagged down a passing Garda car.

Drunk and abusive

Sgt Moloney stated that Farrell was drunk and abusive to a garda before he was arrested.

He said that Mr Moran had minor bruising and didn't require hospital attention.

Sgt Moloney said that five hours earlier in the completely unrelated incident, Farrell’s blue BMW was seen swerving to both sides of the road between Clarecastle and Latoon bridge.

Gardaí activated the blue lights on a patrol car as oncoming traffic had to avoid his car.

When Farrell’s car came to a stop, Sgt Moloney said that gardaí noticed damage to the front of the car and Farrell was bleeding from his head and nose.

They also spotted a Smirnoff vodka bottle in the foot well on the driver’s side.

Gardaí concluded that Farrell was incapable of having proper control of a car and he was arrested.

Sgt Moloney said that Farrell, who has no previous convictions, attempted to punch Garda Justin Burke and made a lunge towards him.

Ms Godfrey said that Farrell’s alcoholism resurrected itself on this day. She said what happened that day “was a huge wake-up call”.

Ms Godfrey said that around that time, Farrell had separated from his wife and had moved back in with his parents and to look after his mother.

In response, Judge Larkin asked:

How was he going to do that with three bottles of vodka?

Ms Godfrey said that Farrell has now put his life back together and asked Judge Larkin not to criminalise him.

He said: “What happened on this day has the potential to wreck his entire life and he knows he has to be held responsible for what he did.”