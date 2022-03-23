Corkman with 352 convictions photographed by passer-by during burglary

A Corkman who has clocked up 352 criminal convictions verbally abused gardaí as paedophiles during another drunken disturbance and he also admitted carrying out two burglaries.

In one burglary, he was seen and photographed by a passer-by as he was half inside a window with his legs hanging out over the street.

Don Murphy, 49, pleaded guilty to several new charges as a result of his most recent offences.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that Don Murphy came to the attention of gardaí at Patrick Street, Cork, on October 11, 2021.

“He was highly intoxicated and shouting and banging at shop windows. He shouted at gardaí calling them tinkers. He told them to fuck off and called them paedophiles.”

The sergeant then outlined some details of burglaries carried out by the accused.

“At 2am on November 12, 2021, a man was walking home when he saw the accused hanging halfway in window at the Unity shop on Lower Glanmire Road, Cork.

“The man walking past shouted at the man to come out and he did so. This man called the gardaí. He also took a photo of the suspect.

“Mr Murphy was arrested at the scene. He made admissions on interview,” Sgt Davis said.

Around this time, the same defendant carried out another burglary at Tequila Jack’s restaurant by forcing the door open and stealing €200 worth of alcohol.

Finally, he admitted being drunk and a source of danger on February 13 (this year) at Boyce’s Street, Cork. He was found with an open carton of alcohol in his possession.

Sgt Davis said that of the 352 previous convictions committed by Murphy, one was for robbery, 36 burglary, 20 theft, 118 for being drunk and a danger and 55 for being threatening and abusive.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that he knew Mr Murphy from his court and remarked: “There has been no improvement.”

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, disagreed and said: “There has been a massive improvement. He is getting incredible support. I have never seen anything like it. He is hardly recognisable. He is 49 and I have represented him for many years. I have never seen such a dramatic change in anyone.”

Mr Kelleher said that after failing in the past to deal with a lifelong drink problem, the accused was now being supported in greatly reducing his alcohol consumption and confining himself to drinking at home where the likelihood of ending up in offending behaviour was reduced.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I am going to put it back for sentence to see if it continues. I am going to adjourn it until June 20.”