Cork man found guilty on 60 counts of rape and child cruelty 

Sixty unanimous counts of guilty were delivered against a 56-year-old Cork man who denied raping and sexually assaulting his ex-partner and her son and cruelty to her children.

The jury was brought back to Courtroom 6 where registrar Michael Neary asked them if they had reached any verdict on which all 11 of them had agreed. (One juror was discharged last week as she was unavailable to continue this week). They indicated that all 11 of them had agreed on unanimous guilty verdicts on 60 counts.

They will continue their deliberations on Wednesday on one remaining count, which is of allegedly raping his ex-partner.

They found him guilty on one other count of raping his then partner, 52 counts of sexually assaulting her, cruelty to her son and daughter, four counts of sexually assaulting her son in the shower and one count of anally raping her son.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath had previously directed them to find the accused not guilty to a charge of cruelty to a third child as she did not give any evidence in the trial.

Describing the defendant’s relationship with her children, his ex-partner testified: “He would never let them go out with friends or anything like that — playdates. He would be constantly on their back giving out to them. They never could do anything right for him.

“He would rip their homework up in pieces. [In relation to one of her daughters] He would make her cry every night, ransacking her bedroom every night of the week. He would make her fold all her clothes until it was satisfactory for him.

He would ransack the whole playroom or kitchen and make them clean it until it was the way he wanted. He would be cursing and swearing, calling them fecking bastards. He would say, ‘My house, my rules, I can do what I like in my house’.

“He [the accused] would sing the same song. It would be drilled into me — ‘Oh Lord it’s so hard to be humble, I’m perfect in every way.’ He used to be grinning mad. He had the whole house unhappy. The only person in the house happy was him.”

The complainant alleged he raped her in her bed even though she told him to get away from her. She also said that he regularly sexually assaulted her.

“He was controlling and everything. It got worse and worse. Eventually, I had no choice only to leave,” the complainant said.

Denying all the allegations, the accused testified that the evidence against him was all lies to stop him seeing the children they had together.

“She has done everything in her power to stop me seeing my children through bringing rape and sexual assault charges and getting [her son]) to make complaints.

“The minute anything is going well with the children and the file at Tusla is closed, she will make sure it is opened up again,” the accused man said.

His senior counsel Tom Creed asked the defendant: “How did that make you feel?” He replied, “I was going through hell because my kids are my life — it’s as simple as that.

Mr Creed put it to the accused that his ex-partner alleged that throughout 2015, “that for 52 weeks of the year you sexually assaulted her by groping her chest and inserting your fingers in her vagina'. He replied: “That is completely untrue. It never happened.”

