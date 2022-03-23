Sandra Boyd killing: Man remains in custody as gardaí await forensic test results

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of Sandra Boyd in north Dublin were expected to either bring charges or seek a court extension on Tuesday morning.

Investigators were awaiting the results of forensic tests before seeking directions from the DPP or applying for an extension.

A man, aged 27, was arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of murder and had his detention extended for a further 24 hours on Tuesday morning.

If the investigation team were given the outcome of DNA and ballistic tests on Monday night they would have been in a position to go to the DPP to seek charges.

Otherwise, the team is expected to go to the district court on Tuesday to seek a further 72 hours’ extension.

The suspect arrested is known to the victim and the wider Boyd family.

Ms Boyd, aged 36 and a mother of five, was hit with a single shot at her parents’ house in Finglas East on Saturday night and pronounced dead in hospital.

The working theory is that the suspect had armed himself with a loaded gun because he feared for his safety, but that as he tried to leave the house on Collins Place the weapon accidentally discharged.

There were initial reports that Ms Boyd may herself have tried to stop the man from going out with the gun, and that the weapon went off accidentally in a tussle.

Flowers left at the scene where Sandra Boyd was killed. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

But it is thought that gardaí do not yet have accounts of a tussle or row involving Ms Boyd or anyone else, rather that the weapon may have gone off accidentally in the suspect’s hand as he was leaving and that the shot hit Ms Boyd.

Detectives are investigating claims that the man had acquired the gun, and ammunition, to protect himself as he feared, or knew, his life was in danger.

There were shots fired in the immediate area last week.

The suspect was arrested under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, which allows for a maximum detention period of seven days.

Garda HQ said he was being questioned “on suspicion of murder”, although detectives are understood to be treating it as a tragedy.

The account being presented to investigators is that the shooting was accidental and unless that is contradicted by other witnesses in the house, and ballistic evidence doesn’t dispute this theory, detectives are likely to operate on the basis it was accidental.

Officers can seek a final 48 hours’ extension when the 72 hours is up.

Local councillors have expressed concern at the availability of loaded guns in the area and the number of shootings in recent days.

They have commended local gardaí but have said officers do not have enough resources to provide a consistent presence.

Garda sources have said that while they provide a “fair presence” in the area, gangland crime is “chaotic”.

One source said: “When a fella is getting a gun to protect himself you know things are fairly bad.”