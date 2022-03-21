Addict who threatened to 'box the head off' his mother jailed

A young man addicted to tablets and alcohol threatened to "box the head off" his mother and burn the family home down if she did not give him her prescription tablets.

The 26-year-year-old has just been jailed for five months for breaching the protection order by putting her in fear.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I have great sympathy for his mother,” as he jailed the young man at an in-camera sitting of Cork District Court.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the matter only happened a fortnight ago and the young man immediately pleaded guilty to it.

He said the defendant’s mother was willing to have him back at the house on his undertaking to attend in-patient residential treatment for his addiction to tablets and alcohol.

The defendant’s mother was in contact him during his recent remand in prison and she believed he now accepted for this first time that his addiction was so serious he needed in-patient treatment.

Judge Kelleher acknowledged this but said there had been too many breaches in the past and he imposed the jail term of five months.

Trial

The young man appeared by video link from prison where he spoke out tearfully to his mother on the last occasion at Cork District Court: “Mam, I love you to bits — you know it is the drink and drugs.”

The defendant’s mother said, “I feel I am a prisoner in my own home. I am so afraid of [son’s name] when he is taking drugs. He knows I love him.” she said.

The defendant, who appeared to be highly emotional, said by video link: “I am so sorry.” He pleaded guilty to breaching the safety order, putting his mother in fear.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “Gardaí were called to a domestic dispute on Saturday morning, March 5. The holder of the safety order said her son became threatening to her at 9am on March 5. He threatened to box the head off her, threatened to burn the house down and said he had a knife if anyone came near him.

“He shouted at his mother in the course of arrest.”

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said: “He is 26 years old. He was allowed to return home by his mother and father. His mother got a safety order in October 2020. For a considerable period, he caused no difficulty.

“He is devoted to her when he is sober and she to him. But that sequence of events broke the deal between himself and his mother.

“He was deranged on Saturday. He cannot even remember what happened on Saturday. He comes around on Sunday and he realises he caused this disaster. He feels he has left everyone down and he is totally distressed, feeling guilty and anger at himself.

“When he is sober and clean he is a pleasant individual. He is a different human being entirely. When he presents as he did on Saturday no one can tolerate him, least of all his mother.”