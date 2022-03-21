Limerick man denies murder at Shannon nightclub

A Limerick man has denied murdering a 23-year-old man at a nightclub in Shannon four years ago but admitted manslaughter.

Nathan O’Neill of Hill Top Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick, was arraigned at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork on Monday.

On the first charge of murdering Jamie Higgins at the Shannon Knights licensed premises at Tullyvarraga, Shannon, County Clare, on March 18, 2018, the accused man, Nathan O’Neill, replied: “Not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.”

The accused was then arraigned on a second count on the indictment, namely that at the same date and place he intentionally or recklessly caused serious harm to Michael Shannon. To that charge, he replied: “Guilty.”

A jury of five women and seven men was then sworn in to hear the case. However, one man on the jury indicated, after being sworn in, that he had a difficulty with his availability. He was discharged and another member of the jury panel was then sworn in as a juror. The jury now consists of six women and six men.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told the members of the jury before the jury was empanelled that it was estimated that the trial would take approximately two weeks.

Once the jury was sworn in, Ms Justice Creedon sent the jury away until Tuesday when the trial will commence.

The judge directed them to select a jury foreperson from among their number.