Prisoner told woman he would 'smash her head in' when released

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with making a threat to kill a woman when he was a serving prisoner in Wheatfield.

Garda Brian Smiddy arrested and charged Manual Ulian, of Croaghtamore Gardens, Pouladuff Road, Cork, with the threat to kill or cause serious harm.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided that the case could be dealt with at Cork District Court rather than by indictment at the circuit court.

It was then a matter for Judge Olann Kelleher to hear an outline of the facts so that he could decide if he too was prepared to accept jurisdiction.

Garda Smiddy outlined the allegations against the accused in the case. He said that while the accused was in custody at Wheatfield prison he made a phone call (to a woman) that he would cause harm to her when released.

“He said that when he was released from prison he would smash her head in,” Garda Smiddy alleged.

On hearing this outline of the allegations, the judge said he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, applied for a copy of the prosecution statements to be sent to the defence.

“And obviously a recording of the phone call if available,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Kelleher put the case against Manuel Ulian back until April 26 at Cork District Court.

The charge states that on March 7, 2021, a threat was made by phone call from Wheatfield prison to kill or cause serious harm to a woman.