Jury in Cork rape and child cruelty trial to start deliberations on Monday

All the charges are denied by the accused, including two counts of raping his then partner, multiple counts of sexually assaulting her, cruelty to her three children, sexually assaulting and — in one alleged incident — anally raping her son
The jury was reduced to 11 members on Wednesday when one juror indicated she had personal difficulties in continuing with the trial next week. Picture: Larry Cummins 

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 17:30
Liam Heylin

A jury of four women and seven men will commence their deliberations on Monday in the trial of a man accused of raping his then partner and other charges including cruelty to her children.

The jury was reduced to 11 members on Wednesday when one juror indicated she had personal difficulties in continuing with the trial next week. Prosecution and defence lawyers agreed the trial could continue with 11 jurors. Mr Justice Michael McGrath then discharged the juror from further service.

When the trial commenced on March 2 it was indicated that it was likely to take two to three weeks.

Mr Justice McGrath commenced his closing address to the jury, formally putting them in charge of the case on Tuesday; he addressed them throughout Wednesday and will conclude his address on March 21.

It is anticipated the jury will then retire to commence their deliberations on Monday.

All the charges are denied by the accused, including two counts of raping his then partner, multiple counts of sexually assaulting her, cruelty to her three children, sexually assaulting and — in one alleged incident — anally raping her son.

The 56-year-old defendant claimed his then partner made up the allegations of being raped and sexually assaulted by him and other complaints “so that he would be locked up and the key thrown away.” 

The defendant’s ex-partner denied this was so.

Prosecution senior counsel Shane Costelloe said in his closing speech, “This man was exercising a form of abusive control over these kids. He was the king of his castle. He was going to have sex no matter what.”

