Jury in Cork rape and child cruelty trial to start deliberations on Monday

A jury of four women and seven men will commence their deliberations on Monday in the trial of a man accused of raping his then partner and other charges including cruelty to her children.

The jury was reduced to 11 members on Wednesday when one juror indicated she had personal difficulties in continuing with the trial next week. Prosecution and defence lawyers agreed the trial could continue with 11 jurors. Mr Justice Michael McGrath then discharged the juror from further service.