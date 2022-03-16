Clare man performed solo sex act in public swimming pool changing room

A 38-year old west Clare man, who performed a solo sex act in the presence of onlookers in a changing room of a busy swimming pool and leisure centre, has escaped jail.

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, Judge Mary Larkin said there was “an element of perversion” in the offence carried out by the man in a changing room at the Clare County Council-owned and managed Active Ennis Leisure Complex at Sandfield Road, Ennis, on January 30, 2020.

Judge Larkin said “the element of perversion is related to the involvement of innocent third parties in the act”.

Judge Larkin said: “You can’t get away from the fact that there were onlookers to the offence. I accept that it is what it is and it is extremely unpleasant.”

In the case, the factory worker pleaded guilty to exposing his genitals intending to cause fear, distress or alarm to another person in a public place and engaging in an act of masturbation at the leisure complex on January 30, 2020.

The offence — which is contrary to Section 45 of the Criminal Law Sexual Offences Act — took place at 5.30pm in the day.

Judge Larkin said a report on the man before the court confirmed he was “at medium risk of re-offending”.

Solicitor for the man, Patrick Moylan, said the offence could be someway mitigated as there was some flirtation between his client and another person at the leisure centre “and this carried through into the changing room”.

Mr Moylan said: “A conviction would be a serious issue for his employment and his life in general."

Sergeant Aiden Lonergan said the man has not come to Garda attention in the more than two years since the offence.

The Probation Service told the court the accused has been very co-operative and relevant interventions that would be necessary would be made if the man was put on a probation bond.

Judge Larkin said there was no question of striking the case out and said she would put the man on a probation bond.

Judge Larkin said: “Having dealt with by way of a bond this time, there will be no bond the next time.”

Judge Larkin said that reporting restrictions on the identity of the accused were to continue.