Lisa Smith trial hears messages discussing  Islamic law and Isis with other Muslims

Prosecution case against the former soldier, who denies membership of terrorist group Isis, will finish next week, court told
Lisa Smith trial hears messages discussing  Islamic law and Isis with other Muslims

Lisa Smith has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019. Picture: Collins Courts

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 16:25
Eoin Reynolds

The prosecution case against former soldier Lisa Smith, who denies membership of terrorist group Isis, will finish next week, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

The court has been listening to thousands of messages between Ms Smith and other Muslims sent in 2013 and 2014 using Facebook Messenger or uploaded to a Facebook group called, "We hear, we obey". 

In the messages Ms Smith discussed issues relating to Islam, Islamic law, Isis and the conflict in Syria and Iraq.

Sean Gillane SC, for the prosecution, said he expects to complete the prosecution evidence on Monday following the St Patrick's Day break. 

Defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC said the defence may make an application at the close of the prosecution case which will require a ruling from the court.

The trial began on January 25 and was originally expected to last 12 weeks.

Ms Smith, 40, from Dundalk, Co Louth, an Islamic convert and former Irish soldier, travelled to Syria after terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called on all Muslims to travel to the Islamic State. 

She has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019. 

She has also pleaded not guilty to financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015.

Read More

Lisa Smith said of terrorist leader: 'At least Abu Bakr did something while the rest of us just sit and talk', trial hears

More in this section

Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin Mother will be 'forever haunted' by son's murder in 'act of brutality we could never imagine'
Man dangled his baby upside down over river in stand-off with gardaí Partner of Clare TD pleads guilty to drugs possession
Man, 67, admits attempting to rape 10-year old girl 30 years ago  Man, 67, admits attempting to rape 10-year old girl 30 years ago 
Person: Lisa SmithOrganisation: Special Criminal CourtOrganisation: ISIS
Lisa Smith trial hears messages discussing  Islamic law and Isis with other Muslims

Boy who suffered injury to cheek during delivery at maternity hospital awarded €45k

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 12, 2022

  • 13
  • 21
  • 28
  • 37
  • 45
  • 46
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices