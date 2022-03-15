Caution urged for people celebrating over St Patrick's weekend following alleged phone thefts

People have been urged to be careful of personal items such as mobile phones if socialising over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Gardaí made the call after "a number of recent detections and prosecutions" were made following incidents of theft in Dublin.

The force said that it is aware that there will be a high volume of people expected to be "enjoying the festivities" following Covid enforced cancellations of the St Patrick's Day celebrations in the last two years.

In two separate incidents, Gardaí said that eight mobile phones were allegedly stolen last weekend.

On March 13, Gardaí conducted a search of two hotel rooms in North Dublin. During the course of the search, six mobile phones were recovered, each one wrapped in tin foil to prevent tracking.

Gardaí said: "A male, aged in his 20s, was arrested and has since been charged. He appeared before Dublin District Court on Monday 14 March 2022 for the offence of handling stolen property.

"He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Dublin District Court on Wednesday 16 March 2022 at 10.30am."

Two of the mobile phones have been returned to their owners and Gardaí are continuing to conduct enquiries in an effort to locate the owners of the other phones.

In a separate investigation, Gardaí recovered two stolen mobile phones and a purse during patrols on Camden Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested when the items were found in his possession.

Gardaí said in a statement: "He has since been charged in relation to this investigation and was released on bail to appear before court on 6 April 2022."

The phones were successfully returned to their owners.

Gardaí said that there will be "high visibility and plain clothes patrols" conducted throughout Dublin city centre over the bank holiday weekend to keep people safe.

"Younger people in particular are urged to exercise caution while celebrating this weekend and to take measures to ensure personal safety," the statement added.

Gardaí have issued the following advice that can help in preventing and reducing mobile phone theft:

Register your mobile phone with your service provider.

Take careful note of your unique 15 digit mobile phone International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. By pressing *#06# on your phone keypad the IMEI will appear on the screen.

Enable the PIN Security feature and keep your phone locked at all times.

When out and about, keep your mobile phone out of public view, be streetwise and always be aware of your surroundings.

If you are making or receiving a phone call in public, do so with your back to a wall and reduce the opportunity to be attacked from behind.

Never leave your mobile phone behind in an unattended vehicle.

If your mobile phone is lost or stolen, contact your mobile phone service provider immediately to suspend your service and prevent unauthorised calls being made and billed to you. Your provider will block your SIM card and IMEI number to prevent your phone from being used on the mobile network.

Report the loss or theft to An Garda Síochána, providing identification numbers for your SIM card and IMEI number. This information may assist in the recovery of your mobile phone.