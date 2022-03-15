Judge continues to address jury in Cork rape and child cruelty trial

The judge continues to address the jury on legal issues related to the trial of a man accused of raping his then partner and other charges including cruelty to her children.

The 56-year-old defendant claimed his then partner made up the allegations of being raped and sexually assaulted by him and other complaints “so that he would be locked up and the key thrown away”.

Defence senior counsel Tom Creed put this allegation to the complainant, saying she made the complaints so the accused would not get access to children they had together. The complainant said this was not true.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath addressed the jury of five women and seven men at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork throughout Tuesday and will continue to do so on Wednesday.

Tom Creed, defence senior counsel, said to the defendant’s ex-partner during the trial: “All the allegations are for the purpose of denying [him] having anything to do with his children because of the fact that you hate him — that is how you get him off the pitch completely, coming in here making allegations of rape and sexual assault.”

She replied: “Not true.”

Prosecution closing speech

Prosecution senior counsel Shane Costelloe said in his closing speech: “This man was exercising a form of abusive control over these kids. He was the king of his castle. He was going to have sex no matter what.”

One of the complainant’s children said he would pull everything out of the cupboards in the kitchen or all the clothes out of the wardrobes in the children’s bedrooms and she and her siblings would have to put everything back. She said he wanted clothes folded in a particular way before they were put back.

All the charges are denied by the accused, including two counts of raping his then partner, multiple counts of sexually assaulting her, cruelty to her three children, sexually assaulting and — in one alleged incident — anally raping her son.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.