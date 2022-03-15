Corkman who falsely accused another man of pointing a gun at him has appeal adjourned

A Cork man convicted of falsely accusing another man of pointing a gun at him had his appeal adjourned when a psychiatric report was presented to court.

Thomas O’Sullivan, of Hill House, Hill Road, Whitegate, Co Cork, had accused Colin O’Brien of pointing a gun at him from his vehicle.

But following a Garda investigation and subsequent trial at Midleton District Court last April, these accusations were found to be false and fictitious.

He was convicted of knowingly making a false statement to gardaí which was contrary to Section 12(A) of the Criminal Law Act 1976 and he was sentenced to nine months in prison.

O’Sullivan was to appeal the severity of that sentence in a sitting of the Circuit Court in Midleton on Tuesday.

But defence barrister Mahon Corkery said he was seeking an adjournment as a psychiatric report on his client was presented to court.

Psychiatric report

The court heard the psychiatric report was detailed, that the injured party was present in court and the matter was serious.

Detective Garda James O’Shea said that in March 2018, O’Sullivan, aged 37, alleged that Mr O’Brien had pointed a gun at him out the window of a jeep.

However witnesses at the scene told gardaí they did not see this happen.

The victim gave evidence during the trial about the impact the false allegations had on him.

Judge Helen Boyle noted a consultant psychiatrist had said in the report that the defendant was not medically fit to attend court.

She asked his legal team whether there would be issues around his fitness to plea.

Mr Corkery said his client’s situation was “evolving” as the psychiatric report was very recent, having been supplied last Friday.

Fitness to plea

State solicitor John Brosnan said the prosecution would need to know if fitness to plea would be raised by the defence. If it was being considered, another psychiatric report may need to be arranged by the State, which would take more time, forcing the victim to wait even longer for an outcome.

Judge Boyle said: “I’m conscious of the victim coming to court... but I also have to consider the medical report. Because of the report before me I don’t think it can go ahead today.”

But she warned that not being fit to attend court is different to being unfit to plea.

“Being unable to attend court is not the same as being unable to plea,” Judge Boyle said.

“But I accept this medical report presents very serious issues that have to be dealt with medically.” She adjourned the case until November 29.

O’Sullivan was permitted to continue bail on the same conditions as previously stipulated.