Man breached protection order by shouting at girlfriend she owed him money for 'getting her lips and teeth done'

Couple have 'patched up their differences' and are living together again, court heard
Accused has been off drink since St Valentine's Day argument, court heard.

Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 07:00
Liam Heylin

A young man who put his girlfriend in fear on St Valentine’s Day by arguing with her about money she owed him for “getting her lips and teeth done,” faced sentencing on Monday.

The young man pleaded guilty to breaching a protection order by putting her in fear at 7pm on February 14.

The matter came to light at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court for dealing with cases under the Domestic Violence Act.

The young woman was talking to her sister outside her house when the defendant arrived and pulled up in his car. He wanted her to call to a neighbour’s house for him, Sergeant Gearóid Davis said.

However, she turned around and went into her own house and he went in after her and argued with her.

He blamed her for lying about some messages that had been sent. She went into the house next door and came back to her own house after he had left.

But he came in after her again, shouting at her that she owed him money. There was some argument over money saved for a holiday.

“She asked him to leave. He said that €400 she gave him was not enough and that there was money he gave her to get her lips and teeth done and he said he was not paid back,” Sgt Davis said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the young man pleaded guilty to breaching the protection order.

There was a domestic argument — an argument about money. He was angry with his partner at the time. He is very sorry if he caused upset.

“It happened about a month ago. He is back in the house again,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked: “They are living together again?” 

Mr Buttimer replied: “Yes, they have patched up their differences.” 

The defence solicitor said the complainant was not present in court for the case. He said the accused was now off drink. 

Judge Kelleher asked the accused how long he was off drink. The young man said he had not been drinking since the night of this offence a month ago.

Judge Kelleher put sentencing back until June 27 and said he would take it into consideration if the accused was still off drink at that stage.

