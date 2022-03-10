Three men appear in court over aggravated burglary at Tom Niland's home

Three Mayo men tonight appeared in court charged with burglary with a knife at the home of pensioner Tom Niland in January.

Francis Harman (54) of Nephin Court, Killala Road, Ballina, John Clarke (33) of Carrowkelly, Ballina, and John Irving (28) of Shanwar, Foxford, all appeared in custody before Judge Sandra Murphy at a special sitting of Sligo District Court.

There was a heavy Garda presence outside the courthouse and a crowd of onlookers heckled the men as they were led inside.

Detective Sergeant Michael Kelly of Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station told the court he arrested John Clarke at 3.40pm at Sligo Garda Station today.

At 4.55pm he charged him with burglary with a knife at the home of Tom Niland (73) at Doonflynn, Skreen, Co. Sligo on January 18, contrary to the Criminal Justice Act 2001. The defendant made no reply to the charge.

Garda Inspector Paul Kilcoyne objected to bail. Mr Keith O’Grady indicated an application for bail for Mr Clarke could be made at his next court appearance. He told the court his client lives in Ballina with his mother and was on disability. Legal aid was granted.

The court then heard that Det Sgt Kelly arrested Francis Harman at 5.30pm at Ballymote Garda Station and charged him with the same offence at 5.50pm. He made no reply to the charge.

Insp Kilcoyne again objected to bail. Peter Loftus, defending, made no application for bail. He applied for legal aid for his client who is in receipt of jobseekers' allowance. Judge Murphy granted legal aid.

The third accused, John Irving was arrested by Sgt Kelly at 7.22pm at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station and charged at 7.26pm — he also made no reply to the charge.

Once again Inspector Kilcoyne objected to bail. Mr Edward Bradbury, defending, consented to Irving being remanded in custody.

Judge Murphy remanded all three men in custody to appear before Sligo District Court on March 16.

Mr Niland remains in a serious condition in hospital.