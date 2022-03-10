Sociologist and solicitors get apology over book's defamatory chapter

A research sociologist specialising in women's health, and two solicitors, have received a High Court apology over a defamatory chapter in a book by author Oonagh Walsh.
Ms Walsh is the author of a book called “GeoHumanities and Health” which was published in 2020 by Springer Nature Switzerland AG.
Research sociologist Marie O'Connor and Dublin solicitors, Colm MacGeehin and Rudhán MacAodháin, sued Ms Walsh and the publishers over one of the book's chapters entitled: "Truth or Dare; Women, Politics and the Symphysiotomy Scandal".
They claimed the contents of the chapter were defamatory.
On Thursday, the High Court heard the parties had reached a settlement and an apology was read out.
In it, the defendants accepted the chapter contained defamatory statements detrimental to the reputations of the three plaintiffs.
The apology also stated the chapter had been withdrawn and will not be republished.
Mr Justice Charles Meenan struck out the proceedings.