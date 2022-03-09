Pantibar neighbours drop licence objection after reaching agreement on outdoor serving

Neighbours of Pantibar have dropped an objection to its pub licence after reaching an agreement with the pub about outdoor serving.

The bar — run by gay rights activist and drag performer Rory O'Neill, aka Panti Bliss — on Dublin’s Capel Street has become iconic among the LGBTQ+ community.

However, in September, a group of five local women, calling themselves Jervis Place Residents, lodged an objection at Dublin District Court's annual pub licensing list.

It was based on noise and crowding around the pub, which was forced to serve outdoors last summer due to the pandemic.

Dublin City Council allowed premises on Capel Street and Parliament Street to facilitate outdoor dining, creating 1,300sq m of extra public space.

In another move, cars were banned from the two streets, connected over the River Liffey at Grattan Bridge, from 6.30pm to 11.30pm each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 11 to facilitate outdoor dining.

The pilot pedestrianisation was extended and ran for 17 weeks before it ended on October 3.

The locals' objection was set to go to a full hearing before Judge Marie Quirke on Wednesday.

Successful conclusion

However, Niki Andrews BL, for Pantibar, told the court that following talks with the residents, there had been a successful conclusion.

Judge Quirke said that was better than a court-imposed solution.

A representative of the Jervis Place Residents, Elaine Herbert, told the court she had lived in the area for a long time and never had a problem with the bar before.

"But last summer was unprecedented, and I acknowledged it was a combination of members of the public and a significant influence of takeaway pints drawing crowds to the area,” she said.

She said the other women “could not sleep at night, could not get into their own homes", adding they had to bring the objection to obtain an agreement from the bar.

Judge Quirke remarked they were “unprecedented times” and “certain things happened that never happened before and may never happen again”.

Store Street Garda Station was a notice party to the proceedings. Garda Sergeant Niall Godfrey agreed it was unprecedented and added there had never been a problem with Pantibar, which he described as a very good establishment.

Rory O'Neill gave an undertaking in court not to apply for street furniture at the bar or the Penny Lane bar on Strand Street, which he also runs. He also told the court he had never intended to operate outdoors, but "we were forced to serve outside", and he acknowledged it became a very busy place last summer.

Mr O'Neill added he was delighted an agreement had been reached.

Judge Quirke noted the undertaking and said the bar was an orderly establishment, run in accordance with its licence and laws. She said the matter was concluded and wished them all good fortune in the future as neighbours.