Three men arrested in connection to burglary at home of Sligo pensioner

Three men have been arrested by gardaí investigating an aggravated burglary at the home of 73-year-old Tom Niland in Skreen, Co Sligo.

Gardaí today confirmed that three men in the North West region have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The men, one aged in their 50s, one in their 30s and one in their 20s, are currently detained at separate garda stations in the Sligo and Leitrim Division.

Tom Niland was watching television in his home on the N59 in Skreen on the evening of January 18 when he was seriously assaulted by three intruders, who stole a small sum of money.

At approximately 7pm, three masked men forced their way into the house.

According to gardaí, Tom was "immediately and viciously assaulted and a small sum of money was stolen".

Last month, his family appealed to the public for information on the brutal attack which left Mr Niland with serious injuries and on life support in hospital.

Mr Niland’s cousin Michael Walsh at the time described the incident as “a frenzied attack”, adding that “any information at all could be crucial”.