Three men arrested in connection to burglary at home of Sligo pensioner

The men, one aged in their 50s, 30s and 20s are currently detained at separate garda stations
Three men arrested in connection to burglary at home of Sligo pensioner

Gardai search for the phone belonging to Tom Niland from Skreen, Co Sligo last month. Mr Niland was badly beaten in his home. Photo: James Connolly

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 14:31
Maeve Lee

Three men have been arrested by gardaí investigating an aggravated burglary at the home of 73-year-old Tom Niland in Skreen, Co Sligo.

Gardaí today confirmed that three men in the North West region have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The men, one aged in their 50s, one in their 30s and one in their 20s, are currently detained at separate garda stations in the Sligo and Leitrim Division.

Tom Niland was watching television in his home on the N59 in Skreen on the evening of January 18 when he was seriously assaulted by three intruders, who stole a small sum of money.

At approximately 7pm, three masked men forced their way into the house.

According to gardaí, Tom was "immediately and viciously assaulted and a small sum of money was stolen".

Last month, his family appealed to the public for information on the brutal attack which left Mr Niland with serious injuries and on life support in hospital.

Mr Niland’s cousin Michael Walsh at the time described the incident as “a frenzied attack”, adding that “any information at all could be crucial”.

Read More

Family appeal for information as Sligo pensioner fights for life after 'frenzied attack'

More in this section

Garda Stock Two unarmed gardaí disarm a man brandishing loaded sawn-off shotgun
Sentence increase for 'career criminal' who ransacked home of cocooning Cork pensioner Sentence increase for 'career criminal' who ransacked home of cocooning Cork pensioner
Ashling Murphy death Ashling Murphy murder accused to face Central Criminal Court trial
Tom NilandGardaiPlace: Sligo
Three men arrested in connection to burglary at home of Sligo pensioner

Family of 'amazing mother', 46, who died days after routine operation settles action

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 5, 2022

  • 1
  • 2
  • 21
  • 29
  • 38
  • 43
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices