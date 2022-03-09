Two unarmed gardaí disarm a man brandishing loaded sawn-off shotgun

Two unarmed uniform gardaí managed to disarm a man brandishing a loaded sawn-off shotgun after he robbed a taxi driver early this morning.

Garda sources have expressed serious concern that a loaded firearm, along with spare ammunition, was used in the robbery of a taxi driver.

“We have seen the likes of knives or syringes used in robberies of taxi drivers, but the use of a shotgun, a loaded one, is highly unusual and very frightening for the taxi man,” said one source.

The incident happened in the Tenters area of Dublin’s south inner city, at 2.45am, as the taxi driver was waiting on a fare outside student accommodation.

The suspect, aged 26, pointed the shotgun at the taxi driver and demanded money, before assaulting him by striking him in the face and body.

Patrol

Uniform gardaí, who were on foot patrol, came across the robbery in progress. The suspect fled on foot and was pursued by the gardaí.

The unarmed members engaged with the man and succeeded in disarming him and made an arrest. They seized a loaded sawn-off shotgun and spare cartridges.

The suspect, who lives in the local Dublin 8 area, has previously been linked to armed robberies, including a cash-in-transit robbery.

A statement issued by the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the early hours of this morning Wednesday 9 March, 2022 when a taxi driver was robbed on Mill Street, Dublin 8.

“At approximately 2.45am, the male taxi driver (late 30s) was waiting on a pickup outside student accommodation when a lone male armed with a firearm, pointed it at the driver and demanded money, then assaulted him by striking him in the face and body.”

It said the suspect managed to take a number of items of property.

“The male gunman fled the scene as Gardaí arrived,” the statement said. “A short foot pursuit ensued and he was arrested. All property was recovered along with the firearm.” It said the taxi driver was taken to nearby St James' Hospital to be treated for his injuries which were said to be non-life-threatening.

“The male suspect (late 20s) was taken to Kevin Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.”