Cork businessman convicted of racially abusing customer who complained about purchase

A Ballincollig businessman was convicted and fined €700 for racially abusing a customer who complained about a purchase he had made.

Judge John King convicted Ian Chadwick, of Motor Factors, Commercial Park, Ballincollig, Co Cork, at Cork District Court on a charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Joseph Bangura on April 23, 2021.

Ian Chadwick denied the charge and also denied another charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to Garda Anthony McSweeney on July 24, 2020, when the garda was off duty.

Judge King heard evidence in both cases and convicted him. In respect of the incident with Garda McSweeney, Ian Chadwick was convicted and fined €200.

The judge said: “The second offence has a racial element to it. That is a very aggravating factor.”

Noting from Sergeant Gearóid Davis that the maximum fine was €1,000, the judge imposed the €700 fine.

The sergeant put Mr Bangura’s evidence to the accused. Mr Bangura went to the defendant’s premises to complain about wheels he had purchased,

And for some unknown reason you came out and called him the N-word,”

the sergeant said.

Chadwick replied: “No that is a lie. I told him to go away… I was not prepared to give him his money back. He went to the Small Claims Court [in relation to the purchase] and they threw it out.”

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke asked him about the gardaí putting the allegation to him initially and the defendant said: “I could not believe it. I was gobsmacked. I was so taken aback.

“Because he has not got what he wants he has made this allegation. That word is not in my vocabulary.”

In the unrelated incident, Garda MacSweeney said he was putting petrol in his car at a filling station in Ballincollig when the accused drove around him and said from his car: “You are nothing but a miserable f***er. F*** you.”

Garda McSweeney said, “I will never forget how he fixated his eyes on me.” Asked about this, Ian Chadwick said of the guard’s evidence: “Rubbish. I never even saw him.”