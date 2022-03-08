Corkman living alone decided to grow his own cannabis during Covid lockdown

A Corkman living alone decided to grow his own cannabis during the Covid lockdown but gardaí caught him long before the plants reached maturity and prosecuted him for cultivation of the illegal drug.

Damian Walsh, 30, of Nutley Road, Mahon, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of cultivating cannabis.

Sergeant John Kelleher said seven cannabis plants were found when gardaí with a warrant went to search the home of Damian Wallace at Nutley Road in Mahon.

Sgt Kelleher said €5,600 was the most that could be made out of any sale of the cannabis from the plants on maturity. The sergeant explained the valuation of cannabis plants was based on their value at maturity.

“In this case, the plants were beginning to grow. We go by their potential yield at maturity. Damian Walsh is the owner of the house. The cannabis plants were in a room upstairs. They were in two grow-tents. These items were seized and Damian Walsh was arrested and questioned.

“He said he was growing it for his own personal use. That he smoked most days.

“He has one previous conviction for Section 3 (the section of the Misuse of Drugs Act related to having drugs for personal use) from 2013 for an incident in 2012, for which he was fined,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor: “This is a 30-year-old single man living alone. He has diagnosed depression.

“His family circumstances are that he is very much bereft of family intervention. In so far as this case is concerned, the gardaí entered his property and discovered this growing operation. They discovered seven plants.

“Six of the plants are of very limited level of maturity. One of them is approaching some level of maturity. He was using cannabis at the time and grew it rather than purchasing cannabis on the market. He had no money. All he intended to do was use it for himself.

“He was in a lockdown situation because of Covid 19. He was living alone. It was something he decided to do — unsuccessfully as it transpires.

“He is under the care of his GP. He is no longer involved in cannabis activity. He has given it up.”

Judge King said: “I am going to have to test him on that one. I direct a probation report to include two random urinalysis tests at the probation service behest but as the accused’s own cost.”

The judge said he would adjourn the case for three months for that purpose.