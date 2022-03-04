Challenge over refusal to re-house family who suffered racist attacks is adjourned

A challenge by a family of six who claim they have been forced out of their council home by anti-social and racist attacks has been adjourned at the High Court.
Amaka Blessing Aigboboh, her husband Christopher Enoch and their four children, say South Dublin County Council has refused them temporary emergency accommodation and as a result, five members of the family are sleeping on a church floor because they say they can't return to their home. Ms Aigboboh is in hospital seriously ill, it is claimed.
The family say they left their home at Dromcarra Avenue, Tallaght, Dublin, following an attack on January 12 last when a group of youths, at least one of whom was wielding a knife and another a hammer, carried out a 25-minute attack trying to get into the house.
It was the latest in a number of "significant anti-social and racist behaviours from which our family suffered", Ms Aigboboh said.
She said following the January 12 attack, the council advised them to leave the house and they did so. However, follow-up efforts to get the council to re-house them were not successful and they were told they would have to return to the house, which they refused to do.
Last week, Mr Justice Charles Meenan granted the family leave to bring judicial review proceedings challenging the refusal to re-house them following a one-side-only represented application.
On Friday, the judge was told the parties had agreed the matter could be adjourned to a later date. The judge said it could come back in three weeks' time for mention.