Challenge over refusal to re-house family who suffered racist attacks is adjourned

A challenge by a family of six who claim they have been forced out of their council home by anti-social and racist attacks has been adjourned at the High Court.

Amaka Blessing Aigboboh, her husband Christopher Enoch and their four children, say South Dublin County Council has refused them temporary emergency accommodation and as a result, five members of the family are sleeping on a church floor because they say they can't return to their home. Ms Aigboboh is in hospital seriously ill, it is claimed.