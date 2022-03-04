Woman charged with stealing €19,000 in cash from Tesco in Ballincollig

A 36-year-old woman was charged with stealing €19,000 in cash from Tesco in Ballincollig on a date last June.

No details of how the alleged theft occurred were given in the course of a brief hearing at Cork District Court. 36-year-old Debbie O’Riordan of Knocknagoun Place, Rylane, County Cork, was charged with stealing €19,000 from Tesco in Ballincollig on June 6, 2021.