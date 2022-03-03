Sweden seeks extradition of three men arrested at Waterford Airport over €3.5m cocaine haul

Swedish authorities are seeking the extradition of three men arrested after disembarking a plane at Waterford Airport last week.

The trio were arrested last Wednesday, February 23, following their arrival on a Belgian flight via the UK.

After the plane stopped over at an airfield in the UK, officer’s from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) say they intercepted a vehicle nearby in which 50kg of cocaine worth approximately €3.5m was uncovered and seized.

One man was arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

The plane then landed in Ireland at 11am last Wednesday. Upon arrival, it was met and searched by Waterford Gardaí, personnel from Revenue and Customs and a customs dog.

A number of mobile phones and €9,000 in cash were seized from the aircraft.

Three males on board the plane were arrested for alleged offences under 72 Criminal Justice Act 2006 and detained under section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Garda Stations in the Southeast.

The aircraft was also seized and impounded by gardaí.

Following further enquiries and liaison with the UK NCA, Interpol and Swedish Police, the identities of a Lithuanian Male, aged in his 30s, and two Swedish males, aged in their 50s, were confirmed by gardaí.

On Sunday, February 23, the trio were released before being re-arrested on foot of European Arrest Warrants by Swedish authorities.

They appeared before a sitting of the High Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday, February 28.

The men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before the Hugh Court once again on Friday, March 11.